Oladokun, turnovers help S. Dakota St. beat Dixie St. 55-7

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chris Oladokun threw two touchdown passes, Pierre Strong Jr. ran for two more scores and South Dakota State beat Dixie State 55-7 on Saturday night.

South Dakota State (4-0) went three-and-out three times and had minus-8 total yards in its first four offensive possessions before exploding in the second quarter for 35 points. Oladokun converted a fourth-and-1 with a 2-yard run on a keeper on the first play of the period and, on the next play, Strong exploded up the middle for a 21-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

After a Dixie State punt, Oladokun hit Michael Morgan for an 11-yard touchdown with 7:06 left in the quarter and Dalys Beamun returned an interception 36 yards for a score 59 seconds later. Strong added a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:31 to go and Oladokun connected on a 4-yard TD pass to Zach Heinz to make it 35-0 with 10 seconds left in the half.

Dixie State (0-4) finished with zero yards rushing on 23 carries and committed five turnovers.

The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, have scored at least 42 points in each game this season, beginning with a 42-23 win at Colorado State to open the season on Sept. 3.

