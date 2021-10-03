Delaware State topples Wagner with TD in second overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Lewis’s fourth touchdown pass of the game — 17 yards to Trey Gross in the second overtime — lifted Delaware State to a 33-27 come-from-behind victory over Wagner on Saturday night.

Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for 169 yards for Delaware State (2-3) and Lewis passed for 169 of the Hornets’ 348 total yards.

The Hornets rallied from a 20-7 deficit with 20 consecutive points before Wagner in turn rallied to tie it at 27 on a LeShane Taylor 22-yard pass to Jeremiah Lorick midway through the fourth quarter. It would be the Seahawks’ only points after halftime.

Randy Fizer’s interception stopped Wagner on the first OT possession but the Hornets failed to capitalize when Jake Bridel missed a 25-yard field goal.

After Lewis’s TD pass and subsequent failed 2-point conversion in the second overtime, Wagner’s possession ended when Taylor was sacked by Andrew Reese on 4th-and-12 from the 16-yard line.

Wagner’s Naiem Simmons caught 6 passes for 136 yards, including a 74-yard hookup with Guenson Alexis on the first play of the game.

