Koback, defense carry Toledo to 45-7 win over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Bryant Koback rushed for two touchdowns and the Toledo defense set up three quick scores as the Rockets rolled to a 45-7 win over UMass on Saturday.

The Rockets (3-2) blasted ahead 31-0 at halftime, fueled by three one-play drives following turnovers.

Dequan Finn had a 34-yard scoring run after Jonathan Jones sacked the quarterback and Desjuan Johnson recovered a fumble in the first quarter.

Koback’s first touchdown was a 5-yard burst after Nate Bauer returned an interception 41 yards as Toledo scored 21 points in the last five minutes of the second quarter.

Kobach ended a long drive with an 18-yard score with 1:25 left in the half. Then Dyontae Johnson returned an interception 27 yards and a personal foul set up a 7-yard TD pass from Carter Bradley to Drew Rosi with 49 seconds remaining.

The Rockets piled up 455 yards while their defense held the Minutemen (0-5) to 134 with four turnovers and a 1-for-11 showing on third down.

