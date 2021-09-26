McCormick’s 3 TDs power UTSA comeback, down Memphis 31-28

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sincere McCormick scored his third touchdown on fourth-and-one to tie it, then set up Texas-San Antonio for the game-winning field goal with a 22-yard run and UTSA beat Memphis 31-28 on Saturday.

McCormick carried 42 times for 184 yards as UTSA rallied from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit.

Wardalis Ducksworth recovered a UTSA fumble in the end zone for Memphis’ first score, Rodrigues Clark scored on a seven-yard run and Calvin Austin III pulled in a 60-yard pass from Seth Henigan in the first quarter for the Tigers’ three-score lead.

McCormick got the Roadrunners (4-0) on the board with a 12-yard run in the second quarter, then scored on an eight-yard run in the third. Brandon Thomas bulled in from the 1 to put Memphis (3-1) up 28-14 with 2:44 left in the third.

Frank Harris’ touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin cut the lead to seven early in the fourth and McCormick capped a short drive to score the tying touchdown.

After a Memphis punt with 2:34 left, McCormick carried on seven of nine plays, the last of which was Hunter Duplessis’ 42-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired.

Henigan was 15 of 25 for 329 yards and a touchdown for Memphis. Sean Dykes had six catches for 167 yards and Austin had six more for 142 and a touchdown.

