Clear
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Duquesne holds Virginia Lynchburg to 131 total yards

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Billy Lucas had two of Duquesne’s four rushing touchdowns, and the Dukes beat Virginia Lynchburg 56-7 on Saturday for their 14th straight home-opening win.

Lucas only carried it three times for 39 yards. Nine players ran it for Duquesne (2-1), gaining 289 yards. Garrett Owens had a team-high 108 yards and a score, and JaMario Clements added 58 yards and a score.

Spencer DeMedal’s 29-yard interception return gave Duquesne a 17-0 first-quarter lead, and Owens’ 55-yard run was the first of three second-quarter touchdowns for the Dukes.

Ryan Iacone capped the scoring by breaking a tackle near midfield and racing for a 68-yard touchdown with 1:11 remaining in the fourth before getting surrounded by teammates in the end zone.

Darrius Sample was intercepted two times for Virginia Lynchburg (0-4). The Dragons were held to 131 yards and six first downs.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25)

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 