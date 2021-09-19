Collier’s 2 fourth-quarter TDs cap N.C. Central comeback

DURHAM, N.C (AP) — Latrell Collier rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as North Carolina Central rallied to defeat Division II Winston-Salem State 20-13 in a Saturday night comeback before 10,918 in its first home game in 672 days.

Collier burst over the left side from the 2, scoring the game-winner with 1:41 left on the clock. N.C. Central held Winston-Salem without a first down and took over on downs with under a minute left.

Four seconds into the fourth quarter, Collier had barreled over the middle from the one to knot the score at 13-13.

Winston-Salem had taken a 13-6 lead into the final period on a pair of Jobanni Esparza field goals and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Lewis to Antjuan Collins.

The Eagles previous home game was on Nov. 16, 2019, against S.C. State.

