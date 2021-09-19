Willis accounts for 6 TDs, Liberty routs Old Dominion, 45-17

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as Liberty shut out Old Dominion in the second half to earn a 45-17 in a non-conference game Saturday.

Liberty had three third-quarter sacks and held the Monarchs to minus-1 yard of offense in the period. Kendy Charles had a career-high three sacks for the Flames.

Willis threw a pair of touchdown passes to CJ Daniels, including a 14-yard strike in the first quarter, and two more to Kevin Shaa, including a 38-yard score in the second quarter. Willis was 21 of 28 passing for 248 yards and gained 77 yards on nine carries.

Liberty (3-0) had 182 yards rushing while holding Old Dominion to just 67 yards on 35 carries.

D.J. Mack was 15 of 27 passing for the Monarchs (1-2) with a touchdown and an interception.

