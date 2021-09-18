Smith passes for 412 yards, 3 TDs in Princeton’s opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Cole Smith passed for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and Princeton beat Lehigh 32-0 on Saturday.

Smith had scoring passes of 34, 42 and 52 yards to build a 29-0 lead midway through the third quarter. Smith finished with the fourth most single-game passing yards in program history.

Jacob Birmelin caught eight passes for 139 yards and a score, and Andrei Iosivas added 117 yards receiving and two touchdowns on four catches for Princeton (1-0). Collin Eaddy rushed for 70 yards and a score.

It was Princeton’s first game since Nov. 23, 2019 as the Ivy League did not participate in athletic competition during the 2020-21 academic year. The Tigers were named the preseason league favorite by Ivy media members, receiving eight of 16 first-place votes.

Lehigh (0-3) was held to 92 total yards, including minus-25 rushing. The Mountain Hawks had just seven first downs.

Lehigh has been outscored 111-6 this season — with losses to ranked Villanova and Richmond.

