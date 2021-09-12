Clear
Northern Colorado beats Houston Baptist 45-13

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Gene Sledge Jr. ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, Conor Martin passed for two touchdowns in the third quarter and Northern Colorado rolled to a 45-13 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Sledge’s TD runs of 11 and 4 yards staked the Bears (1-1) to a 14-0 lead. The Huskies (0-2) answered with a pair of Gino Garcia field goals in the second quarter but Aaron Harris returned an interception 33 yards to make it 21-6 at halftime.

Martin and Darren DeLaCroix hooked up for a 57-yard score early in the third quarter and after a Ben Raybon field goal Martin flipped a 4-yard TD pass to Jonah Morris to make it 38-6.

Northern Colorado had a 391-266 advantage in total offense, which was the difference in the ground game. Sledge had 84 yards and Jullen Ison, who added a fourth-quarter TD, added 65 on just six carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

