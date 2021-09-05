Clear
86 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Chestnutt, Sacred Heart handle Bucknell in shut out win

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Julius Chestnut ran for 170 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown, and Sacred Heart beat Bucknell 21-0 in a season opener on Saturday.

Each scoring drive for the Pioneers totaled 65 yards. Sacred Heart outgained Bucknell 455-143 in total yardage.

The Pioneers took a 7-0 lead when Marquez McCray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to LJ Hackett to end a six-play drive in the second quarter.

Chestnut’s 2-yard plunge in third finished a 15-play drive that lasted almost six minutes, and Malik Grant’s 4-yard scoring run capped a seven-play drive in the fourth quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 