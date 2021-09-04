Clear
70.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Evans 3 TDs lifts E. Michigan past St. Francis (PA) 35-15

By AP News

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Samson Evans scored three, short rushing first-half touchdowns and Eastern Michigan beat FCS-member St. Francis (Pa.) 35-15 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Evans, who finished the game with 11 yards rushing, scored a pair of 1-yard runs in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead before Jawon Hamilton ploughed in from 2-yards out for a three-score lead in the second.

The Red Flash got on the board when Marques DeShields carried it in from 2-yards out and Samson closed the half with a 4-yard scoring run.

Darius Boone’s 4-yard touchdown run with 8:24 left in the third made it 35-7. Boone ran for 107 yards on 22 carries.

Kahtero Summers caught five passes for 115 yards for St. Francis.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 