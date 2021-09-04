Charlotte tops Duke 31-28 for 1st win over Power 5 team View Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Shadrick Byrd with 33 seconds left and Charlotte knocked off Duke 31-28 on Friday night for the school’s first ever win against a Power Five team.

Victor Tucker had eight catches for 133 yards and Greg DuBose, a transfer from Division II Miles College, caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers, who avenged a 53-19 loss to the Blue Devils last season.

Charlotte was 0-6 against power-conference schools all-time — including 0-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference schools — in its first nine seasons as a program.

“It’s a great moment for our university,” said Charlotte coach Will Healy.

The 49ers overcame a Duke school-record 255 yards rushing and three touchdowns from running back Mataeo Durant.

Gunnar Holmberg threw for 258 yards and a score in his first career start for Duke but also fumbled inside the Charlotte 5-yard line. Jordan Waters added 105 yards from scrimmage including a 43-yard touchdown reception for the Blue Devils.

The game featured six lead changes, including three in the fourth quarter.

“Every time you wanted to count us out, we found a way to come back and respond,” Healy said.

Durant gave Duke the lead when he raced off right tackle for a 53-yard touchdown with 1:44 left.

But that was more than enough time for Reynolds, a redshirt senior, who led the 49ers on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The winning play came a swing pass to the left flat to Byrd, who escaped one defender to score.

Duke had one last chance to get into field goal range — aided by a taunting penalty by Byrd after the TD reception — but a final lateral play was thwarted and Charlotte’s fans stormed the field.

“The spirit of this team is not broken by any means,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “The team is not broken.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: This is a devastating loss for the Blue Devils, who are coming off a tough season last year with only two wins. Duke failed to get much pressure on Reynolds, who was allowed to pick apart the Blue Devils secondary. However, Duke can really lean on Durant going forward as he was nearly unstoppable at times and had scoring runs of 59, 53 and 5 yards. “Baller. Stud. Unbelievable player,” Healy said of Duke’s senior running back.

Charlotte: The 49ers have found themselves a wide receiver in DuBose, who had just eight catches while playing for Miles College. He had a huge 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter to get the 49ers on the board and another score in the fourth quarter. And Reynolds proved that he’s a winner, repeatedly leading the 49ers back with a refuse-to-lose attitude.

INJURIES

Charlotte: Starting cornerback Geo Howard left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

UP NEXT

Duke: Host North Carolina A&T next Friday night.

Charlotte: Host Gardner-Webb on Sept. 11.

