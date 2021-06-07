UC Irvine scores six runs in eighth, stuns Stanford 8-4

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Church’s two-run double ignited a six-run eighth inning and Connor McGuire’s two-run double capped the rally as UC Irvine stunned No. 9 overall seed Stanford 8-4 in the Stanford Regional on Sunday, setting up a Monday showdown between the two teams with the winner earning a berth in the Super Regionals.

Thomas McCaffrey and Jacob Castro sandwiched RBI singles between the doubles by Church and McGuire, who began the inning by striking out as the Anteaters (43-17) sent 12 batters to the plate.

Nick Brueser staked the Cardinal (35-15) to a 1-0 lead with a home run in the second inning. Justin Torres homered with a runner on in the third to put the Anteaters up 2-1. Stanford took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth on a three-run home run by Tommy Troy and the lead held until the disastrous eighth.

Jacob King (3-1) got the win for UC Irvine, entering with two outs and a runner on second in the top of the eighth and retiring all four batters he faced.

Joey Dixon (2-1) was tagged with the loss after surrendering three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

