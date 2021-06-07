Campbell outslugs VCU 19-10 in wild elimination game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Christian went 3-for-4 with two doubles, driving in a pair and scoring four runs as Campbell outslugged VCU 19-10 in an elimination game of the Starkville Regional on Sunday.

It didn’t go well early for the Fighting Camels (37-17). Brandon Henson’s three-run home run capped a four-run first inning for VCU (38-16), which finished with two straight losses after winning 22 straight.

Zach Neto and Grant Harris both hit two-run home runs in a five-run third for Campbell. VCU turned a two-run deficit into a 10-7 lead with a five-run sixth capped by Connor Hujsak’s three-run homer, but the Fighting Camels answered with a five-spot of their own in the bottom of the inning. Campbell scored four in the seventh and three in the eighth to win going away. Campbell finished with 14 hits and 14 walks off five different VCU pitchers. Campbell got three RBIs apiece from No. 8 hitter Marcus Skundrich and No. 9 Mason De La Cruz. Ty Cummings (2-2) didn’t allow a run in pitching the final 3 1/3 innings to earn the win.

Campbell advances to play Mississippi State and must beat the Bulldogs twice for a berth in the Super Regionals.

