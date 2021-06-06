Matthews, Oregon beat Gonzaga 7-3 at Eugene Regional

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gabe Matthews went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Robert Ahlstrom gave up three runs over eight innings and Oregon beat Gonzaga 7-3 on Saturday night at the Eugene Regional.

Top-seeded Oregon (39-14) needs one win Sunday to clinch a Super Regional berth.

Tanner Smith fouled off four two-strike pitches before hitting a lead-off double to right-center that sparked a four-run first inning for the Ducks. Gonzaga committed two errors, the second of which scored Smith, before a groundout by Josh Kasevich brought home Zavala, Anthony Hall drove in Matthews with a double and then scored on a single to right field by Sam Novitske to make it 4-0 in the top of the first inning.

Ahlstrom (9-3) scattered seven hits and a walk while striking out six.

Ernie Yake and Tyler Rando had two hits apiece and Andrew Orzel hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third that trimmed Gonzaga’s deficit to 4-3.

Yovan drew a two-out walk in the top of the fourth and scored on a double by Zavala before Matthews hit a two-run shot that capped the scoring.

The second-seeded Bulldogs (34-17) play No. 3 seed LSU in a loser-out game Sunday.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series