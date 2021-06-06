Sunny
Fairfield rides Noviello in 6-2 win over Southern

By AP News
Fairfield's Mike Handal (7) scores as Southern catcher Taj Porter waits for the throw during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jake Noviello spread four hits across five innings and moved his record to 9-0 and Fairfield beat Southern 6-2 in the Austin Regional on Saturday.

It was the first NCAA Tournament win in Fairfield history and Noviello’s win sets a new Stags (38-4) single-season record.

Sean Cullen and Matt Venuto had identicial scoring lines as the duo batted 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs. Fairfield extended a 2-1 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth when Dan Ryan drove in a run and Cullen his two.

Tremaine Spears went 2 for 4 for Southern (20-30).

