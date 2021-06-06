Sunny
72.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Campbell fights off pesky Samford in 16-13 win

By AP News

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Grant Harris hit a two-run home run in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate and Campbell held off Samford in a 16-13 elimination contest game in the Starkville Regional on Saturday.

Kevin Westlake got Ryan Crockett to hit into a double play after Samford loaded the bases to end it and earn his fourth save.

The Camels (36-17) led for the rest of the game after taking a 5-1 advantage in the bottom of the first and extended the lead to 14-7 after five innings. The Bulldogs scored a pair in the top of the ninth before Westlake closed the door.

Bryce Arnold, Matthew Christian, Mason De La Cruz, Zach Neto, Spencer Packard and Collin Wolf each registered a pair of hits for Campbell.

Sonny DiChiara homered twice in a 3-for-5 effort and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs (35-24) and Taylor Garris went 2 for 3 with a homer four RBI.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 