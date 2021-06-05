DiGiacomo’s 10th inning walk-off single keeps LSU alive

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Giovanni DiGiacomo drove in the winning run with a walk-off single in the 10th inning and No. 3 regional seed LSU beat fourth-seeded Central Connecticut 6-5 in a Eugene Regional elimination game on Saturday.

The Tigers (35-23) prolonged coach Paul Mainieri’s 39-year career for at least another day. Mainieri announced last week he would retire at the end of the season.

DiGiacomo faced Central Connecticut’s Jake Neuman (5-1) with one out and the bases loaded. He fouled off a pair of 2-2 pitches before poking a grounder through the center of the infield to score Gavin Dugas.

LSU tied it at 5 after a three-run third inning and both teams went scoreless until DiGiacomo’s game-winner. Garrett Edwards got the Tigers most of the way with five scoreless innings in relief and Devin Fontenot (4-2) came on to keep the Blue Devils scoreless in the 10th.

Noah Martinez homered to cap a five-run second inning for the Blue Devils (28-15).

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series