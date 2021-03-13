VMI beats Mercer 41-14, off to first 3-0 start since 1981

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and VMI beat Mercer 41-14 on Saturday.

VMI is off to its first 3-0 start since 1981 and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Bears (1-5, 1-2).

The Keydets (3-0, 3-0 Southern) rolled up 470 yards offense while holding Mercer to 170. Udinksi was 26-of-36 passing for 242 yards, including a 27-yard score to Leroy Thomas for a 34-0 third-quarter lead. Udinski added a pair of 1-yard touchdown rushes.

Korey Birdy ran for 113 yards on 27 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown in the first half that ended with VMI ahead 17-0. Seth Morgan added a 6-yard TD pass to Tice Toomy in the fourth quarter.

Both of the Bears’ scores came in the final quarter, Ethan Dirrim catching two short TD passes, one each from Carter Peevy and Harrison Frost.

VMI has given up an average of 11.3 points per game. Stone Snyder had seven solo tackles and Connor Riddle had four. The two linebackers were involved in a combined 20 tackles.

