Colorado St. beats Fresno St. 72-62 in MWC Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 16 points as Colorado State got past Fresno State 72-62 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The third-seeded Rams (18-5) play No. 2 seed Utah State in the semifinals Friday.

David Roddy and Kendle Moore added 15 points each for Colorado State. Roddy also had seven rebounds.

Adam Thistlewood had 10 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (18-5).

Orlando Robinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-12). Deon Stroud added 15 points. Junior Ballard had 12 points.

