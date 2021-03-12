Cloudy
Manjon’s layup helps UC Davis beat CSUB in Big West quarters

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ezra Manjon scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup with a second to play, and UC Davis beat CSU Bakersfield 58-56 on Thursday night in the Big West Conference Tournament.

Fourth-seeded UC Davis (10-7) plays No. 1 seed UC Santa Barbara in the semifinals Friday.

Taze Moore made a layup to make it 56-all with 20 seconds remaining but Manjon answered with a reverse layup.

Moore led No. 5 seed CSUB (15-11) with 12 points and Czar Perry scored 10.

Elijah Pepper and Christian Anigwe added 12 points apiece for the Aggies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

