Hamlet carries N. Texas over ODU 61-55 in CUSA tourney

By AP News

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as North Texas beat Old Dominion 61-55 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday night.

The Mean Green play Louisiana Tech in the semifinals Saturday.

Mardrez McBride had 14 points for North Texas (15-9). Zachary Simmons added 13 points and seven rebounds. James Reese had six rebounds.

Malik Curry had 17 points for the Monarchs (15-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

