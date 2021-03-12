Crawford scores 21 to lift Louisiana Tech over FAU 75-69

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had 21 points as Louisiana Tech, the No. 1 seed in the West, topped Florida Atlantic, the No. 4 seed in the East, 75-69 in the Conference USA Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Kalob Ledoux had 14 points for Louisiana Tech (21-6), which will face North Texas, the No. 3 seed in the West, in the semifinals Friday. JaColby Pemberton added 13 points and nine rebounds. Amorie Archibald had 13 points.

Michael Forrest had 22 points for the Owls (13-10). Jailyn Ingram added 15 points. Karlis Silins had 12 points.

