Mostly cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Walton, Winter lead Drexel past Charleston in CAA quarters

By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Zach Walton scored 17 points and Camryn Winter 16 and Drexel beat Charleston 80-75 on Sunday night to advance to the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Dragons (10-7) face Northeastern on Monday.

Walton finished 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. T.J. Bickerstaff scored 14 points and James Butler 12.

The Cougars (9-10) fought their way back from a 41-29 halftime deficit and trailed 77-72 on Zep Jasper’s layup with 50 seconds left but couldn’t get closer.

Jasper finished with 27 points and Payton Willis 22.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 