Lofton carries St Bonaventure past Saint Louis in A10

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry St. Bonaventure to a 71-53 win over Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Jalen Adaway had 17 points and seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure (15-4). Jaren Holmes added 15 points and seven rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had eight points and seven blocks.

Saint Louis scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jordan Goodwin had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Billikens (14-6). Javonte Perkins added 10 points and Yuri Collins had nine assists.

