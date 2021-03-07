Clear
Ayers scores 16 to lead Mercer over Wofford in SoCon

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Leon Ayers III came off the bench to tally 16 points to lead Mercer to a 62-61 win over Wofford in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Jeff Gary had 14 points for Mercer (17-10). Neftali Alvarez added 13 points and six assists, and Felipe Haase had seven rebounds.

Mercer dominated the first half and led 40-23 at halftime. Wofford mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 38. The Bears’ 22 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Storm Murphy had 21 points for the Terriers (15-9). Messiah Jones added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

