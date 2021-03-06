Cloudy
50.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tarleton State defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks had a season-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Tarleton State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47 on Friday night.

Montre’ Gipson had 17 points for Tarleton State (9-10, 4-7 Western Athletic Conference). Shakur Daniel added 10 points. Hicks hit 9 of 10 free throws.

Uche Dibiamaka had 11 points for the Vaqueros (9-8, 2-4), who shot just 14 of 50 (28%) from the floor and have lost four consecutive games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 