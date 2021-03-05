Mostly cloudy
52.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stormo, Camper lift Siena over Canisius 73-66

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jackson Stormo scored 18 points as Siena beat Canisius 73-66 on Thursday night.

Manny Camper added 17 points, Jordan King scored 15 and Jalen Pickett had 15 for the Saints (12-3, 12-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Camper also had 11 rebounds, while Pickett posted seven rebounds and six assists.

Malek Green had 21 points for the Golden Griffins (6-5, 6-5). Majesty Brandon added 12 points. Armon Harried had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 