Silins scores 15 to lead FAU past Middle Tennessee 80-50

By AP News

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Karlis Silins had 15 points as Florida Atlantic easily beat Middle Tennessee 80-50 on Thursday night.

Michael Forrest had 14 points and six rebounds for Florida Atlantic (11-9, 6-5 Conference USA). Kenan Blackshear added 11 points, and Johnell Davis had six rebounds.

DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders (5-16, 3-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

