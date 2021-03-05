Sunny
Pinkney lifts Quinnipiac past St. Peter’s 65-60

By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Savion Lewis had 11 points and six rebounds, and Seth Pinkney registered 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks as Quinnipiac narrowly beat St. Peter’s 65-60 on Thursday.

Tymu Chenery added 10 points and Brendan McGuire had seven rebounds for Quinnipiac (9-11, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Daryl Banks III had 15 points for the Peacocks (12-10, 9-8). KC Ndefo added 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Fousseyni Drame had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

