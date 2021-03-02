Mostly cloudy
50.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wright scores 19 to carry Marist past Quinnipiac 65-52

By AP News

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ricardo Wright came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Marist to a 65-52 win over Quinnipiac on Monday night.

Raheim Sullivan had 14 points for Marist (12-8, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Herasme added 10 points and six rebounds.

Luis Kortright had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (8-11, 6-9). Savion Lewis also scored 12 points, and Jacob Rigoni had eight rebounds.

The Red Foxes improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Marist defeated Quinnipiac 76-67 last Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 