Clear
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Weathers lifts Duquesne past Rhode Island 86-75

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Weathers scored 28 points plus 14 rebounds as Duquesne defeated Rhode Island 86-75 to end the regular season on Saturday night.

Chad Baker added 21 points for the Dukes. Baker also had three blocks and three steals. Tavian Dunn-Martin had 14 points and six assists for Duquesne (8-8, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Michael Hughes added 10 points, four assists and three blocks.

The Dukes posted a season-high 10 blocks.

Fatts Russell scored a season-high 27 points for the Rams (10-14, 7-10). Malik Martin added 10 points and six rebounds.

Duquesne defeated Rhode Island 71-69 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 