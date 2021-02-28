Sunny
54.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mwamba carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas State 64-56

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Mwamba had 13 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 64-56 on Saturday.

Shahada Wells had 12 points and nine assists for Texas-Arlington (13-12, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Davis Steelman had six rebounds.

Marquis Eaton had 15 points and eight assists for the Red Wolves (10-12, 7-8). Norchad Omier added 11 rebounds.

The Mavericks improve to 3-1 against the Red Wolves this season. In the most recent matchup, Texas-Arlington defeated Arkansas State 73-71 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 