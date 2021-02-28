Peevy leads Mercer over The Citadel 42-28, snaps 4-game skid

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw three touchdown passes, and Mercer snapped a four-game losing streak with a 42-28 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Peevy threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Drake Starks on Mercer’s first play from scrimmage, and his 8-yard TD pass to Ethan Dirrim stretched the lead to 28-0 midway through the quarter. Peevy’s 33-yard pass to Ty James with 8:36 remaining gave Mercer a 35-20 lead.

Peevey was 10 of 17 for 208 yards for Mercer (1-4, 1-1 Southern Conference). Starks had three catches for 99 yards.

Jaylan Adams accounted for two touchdowns to lead The Citadel (0-5, 0-1). He threw for 75 yards and had 144 yards rushing. Cooper Wallace added 125 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

Adams threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb, and Wallace broke loose for a 73-yard touchdown run as The Citadel scored on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Nkem Njoku scored on a 6-yard run and Adams from the 1 with 2:11 left to pull the Bulldogs to 35-28, but Matt Campbell recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran it 45 yards for a touchdown.

It was Mercer’s first win in five home games against The Citadel, which leads the series 6-11-1.

