Aluma, No. 16 Virginia Tech pound Wake Forest 84-46

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 23 points, Tyrece Radford had 15 and No. 16 Virginia Tech pounded Wake Forest 84-46 on Saturday.

Virginia Tech recorded its largest margin of victory for an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The previous record for the Hokies was a 94-65 win over Wake Forest in 2011.

Aluma hit 9 of 11 from the floor, including a career-high five 3-pointers. Nahiem Alleyne added three 3s and finished with 13 points.

Virginia Tech shot 68% (19 of 28) from the field in the first half and led by 27 at the break. The Hokies (15-5, 9-4) won for the fourth time in six games and remain in third place in the ACC standings.

Jonah Antonio led the Demon Deacons (6-13, 3-13) with 12 points. Wake Forest has lost five straight games.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons look ready for the season to end. They have just three victories over Power Five schools, and the roster lacks scorers — Wake Forest has scored more than 70 points just six times in 19 games. This program is facing a long rebuild under first-year coach Steve Forbes.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies, who have not lost back-to-back games this season, continue to beat up on the teams in the bottom half of the ACC standings. They moved to 6-2 against those teams, and that, combined with their four wins over ranked teams, have them in position for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia Tech probably will remain near its current spot in the Top 25 after responding in a big way following its loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech: Hosts Louisville on Wednesday.

