Harper scores 18 to carry Boston U. over Army 75-63

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jonas Harper posted 18 points and six rebounds as Boston University defeated Army 75-63 on Saturday.

Harper hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Jack Hemphill had 11 points for Boston University (6-9, 6-9 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 11 points. Sukhmail Mathon had nine rebounds.

Javante McCoy, the Terriers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

Boston University posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Alex King had 17 points for the Black Knights (10-8, 6-7). Josh Caldwell added 15 points. Jalen Rucker had 10 points.

The Terriers registered their first win in three tries against the Black Knights this season. In the most recent matchup, Army defeated Boston University 76-65 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com