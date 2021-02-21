Mostly cloudy
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tinsley, Petcash each score 16 to carry Binghamton past NJIT

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — George Tinsley and Dan Petcash each scored 16 points as Binghamton defeated NJIT 72-58.

Dan Petcash had 16 points for Binghamton (4-13, 4-10 America East Conference). Thomas Bruce added 12 points. Tyler Bertram had 11 points and six assists.

Zach Cooks had 20 points and five steals for the Highlanders (7-11, 6-10). Mekhi Gray added 13 points. Kjell de Graaf had nine rebounds.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders for the season. Binghamton defeated NJIT 76-63 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

LANGUAGE: en

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 