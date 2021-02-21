Partly sunny
Castaneda lifts South Florida past Temple 83-76

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 18 points as South Florida got past Temple 83-76 on Sunday.

Alexis Yetna had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Florida (8-8, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). David Collins added 12 points.

Khalif Battle scored a career-high 32 points and had 10 rebounds for the Owls (4-10, 3-10), who have now lost six straight games. J.P. Moorman II added 10 points as did Jake Forrester.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

