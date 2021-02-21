Clear
43.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Carter III leads Long Beach State over Cal Poly 74-69

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Michael Carter III scored 15 points, Chance Hunter had 14, and Long Beach State beat Cal Poly 74-69 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Washington added 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals for Long Beach State (5-7, 4-4 Big West Conference).

Alimamy Koroma scored a career-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Mustangs (3-15, 1-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Brantly Stevenson added 17 points. Colby Rogers had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 