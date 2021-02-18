Williams scores 21 to carry Quinnipiac past Iona 74-70

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tyrese Williams had a season-high 21 points as Quinnipiac edged past Iona 74-70 on Wednesday.

Tymu Chenery made a fast-break dunk with 42 seconds left for a 71-66 lead and Williams sealed it with two free throws.

Savion Lewis had 10 points for Quinnipiac (6-9, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jacob Rigoni added eight rebounds and Luis Kortright had seven assists.

Isaiah Ross had 18 points for the Gaels (6-5, 4-3). Nelly Junior Joseph added 12 points and Dwayne Koroma had 10 points.

