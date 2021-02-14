Cloudy
Morse scores 16 to lead James Madison over Hofstra 74-70

By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse posted 16 points and seven rebounds as James Madison stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Hofstra 74-70 on Sunday to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Terrence Edwards had 15 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (13-5, 8-1 CAA). Michael Christmas added 12 points. The Dukes moved past Northeastern, which is 8-2 in league.

Jalen Ray had 25 points for the Pride (12-9, 8-6). Kvonn Cramer added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tareq Coburn had 12 points.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Pride this season. James Madison defeated Hofstra 93-89 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

