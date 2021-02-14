Ognacevic scores 12 to lead Valparaiso past N. Iowa 70-57

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic came off the bench to score 12 points to carry Valparaiso to a 70-57 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night.

Ben Krikke had 12 points for Valparaiso (8-13, 5-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Mileek McMillan added 10 points. Zion Morgan had 10 points.

Bowen Born had 15 points for the Panthers (6-14, 4-10). Trae Berhow added 15 points. Austin Phyfe had 14 points and nine rebounds.

