Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pacific 80-76

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had 24 points as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Pacific 80-76 on Saturday.

Keli Leaupepe had 17 points for Loyola Marymount (9-6, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Joe Quintana added 13 points. Jalin Anderson had 11 points and nine assists.

Jeremiah Bailey scored a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5). Broc Finstuen added 17 points. Daniss Jenkins had 12 points.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 58-49 on Jan. 16.

