Carter’s 20 points sends Norfolk St. past Morgan St.

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Devante Carter scored 20 points and Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks scored 18 apiece and Norfolk State beat Morgan State 74-69 on Saturday.

The Spartans (11-7, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 34-30 at halftime, and out of the break, Troy Baxter Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Lagio Grantsaan threw down a dunk for Morgan State (11-5, 6-3). Carter followed with consecutive three-point plays and Norfolk State never trailed again.

De’Torrion Ware scored 25 points in 27 minutes for the Bears and Baxter scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

