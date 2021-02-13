Mostly cloudy
McKissic scores 29 to lift Kansas City over Omaha 62-52

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brandon McKissic had a career-high 29 points as Kansas City defeated Omaha 62-52 on Friday night.

Zion Williams had seven rebounds for Kansas City (8-10, 4-5 Summit League).

The Roos forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Matt Pile had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (2-17, 0-9), who have now lost 13 consecutive games — the fifth-longest active streak of its kind in the country. Ayo Akinwole added 15 points. La’Mel Robinson had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

