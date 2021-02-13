Kinsey carries Marshall over Middle Tennessee 107-79

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 25 points as Marshall romped past Middle Tennessee 107-79 on Friday night.

Andrew Taylor had 16 points and eight assists for Marshall (11-5, 5-4 Conference USA). Jarrod West added 15 points and eight assists, and David Early also had 15 points.

It was the first time this season Marshall scored at least 100 points — with a season-high 62 coming in the second half. Marshall registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 23 assists.

Jalen Jordan scored a season-high 22 points for the Blue Raiders (5-12, 3-8). Jordan Davis added 13 points and Eli Lawrence had 10 points.

