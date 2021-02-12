Light rain
50.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cool, Porter carry Idaho State in romp over Idaho 69-43

By AP News

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tarik Cool scored 14 points and Malik Porter 11 points as Idaho State romped past Idaho 69-43 on Thursday night.

Porter also blocked three shots for Idaho State (10-7, 6-3 Big Sky Conference). Brayden Parker and Austin Smellie each had 12 points. Robert Ford III had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Ja’Vary Christmas had 9 points for the Vandals (0-16, 0-13), who have now lost 16 straight games to start the season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 