Broome lifts Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 79-66

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State won its 12th consecutive game, getting past Tennessee State 79-66 on Thursday night.

Broome made 9 of 12 shots.

Skyelar Potter had 19 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (16-6, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta’lon Cooper added 17 points and seven assists. Devon Cooper had six rebounds.

Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (3-15, 2-13), who have now lost five straight games. Ravel Moody added 14 points. Mark Freeman had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

