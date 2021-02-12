Rain
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Harrison scores 24 to lead Presbyterian past Hampton 85-70

By AP News

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had a season-high 24 points as Presbyterian topped Hampton 85-70 on Thursday night.

Brandon Younger had 18 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (6-11, 4-9 Big South Conference). Winston Hill added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Kirshon Thrash had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Presbyterian totaled 45 second-half points, a season high.

Raymond Bethea Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (8-10, 7-6). Davion Warren added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Chris Shelton had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 