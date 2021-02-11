Johnson, Lyons carry Nicholls State past Lamar 76-71

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 18 points to lead five Nicholls State players in double figures as the Colonels narrowly defeated Lamar 76-71 on Wednesday night.

Ryghe Lyons added 16 points for Nicholls State (11-6, 8-2 Southland Conference). Andre Jones chipped in 12, Najee Garvin scored 11 and Jaylen Fornes had 10. Lyons also had 10 rebounds, while Garvin posted 10 rebounds.

Ty Gordon was held to five points. The Colonels’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, he made 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

Kasen Harrison scored a season-high 24 points for the Cardinals (4-14, 3-7). Davion Buster added 14 points. David Muoka had 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Avery Sullivan, who was second on the Cardinals in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 13% (1 of 8).

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Nicholls State defeated Lamar 76-69 on Jan. 6.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com